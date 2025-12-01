ACB sleuths arrest forest guards caught red-handed while accepting bribe at Udaipur's Katarwas Forest Check Post

Jaipur: Acting swiftly under the directives of the ACB Headquarters, the Anti-Corruption Bureau, Dungarpur Unit, successfully carried out a major trap operation on Monday. Two officials of the Forest Department, Mahesh Kumar Meena and Vijesh Ahari, both serving as Forest Guards at the Katarwas Check Post under the Khairwada Forest Range in District Udaipur, were arrested while accepting a bribe of ₹80,000 from a complainant.

Director General of Police, ACB, Govind Gupta, stated on Monday that the bureau received a complaint alleging that the complainant and his business partner deal in transporting wood. On November 29, 2025, the complainant loaded eucalyptus and silk cotton timber in Truck No. GJ 09 AU 1283 from Phalasia. A second vehicle, RJ 27 GB 4806, also carried eucalyptus wood from Jhadol. Both vehicles had valid documentation and were en route to a destination in Khairwada.

On November 30, 2025, the complainant was informed that both vehicles had been seized by Forest Department personnel at the Katarwas Check Post. The two accused officials allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 80,000 in exchange for releasing Truck No. GJ 09 AU 1283 without legal action, despite the proper papers being presented. Following protocol, ACB verified the bribe demand the same day. During verification, both accused agreed to receive the bribe amount.

A planned trap operation was executed today under the supervision of Dr. Rameshwar Singh, Deputy Inspector General (DIG-I), ACB. The field action was led by Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ratan Singh Rajpurohit, along with Police Inspector Rajendra Singh and the ACB team. The accused were caught red-handed with the marked bribe money.

Further interrogation and documentation are being conducted under the supervision of Additional Director General of Police, ACB, Smita Srivastava. A case under relevant Sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act will be registered, and further investigation is underway.

--IANS