Case registered against ex-MLA, director Kunju Muhammed over alleged sexual assault

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 8 (IANS) A case has been registered against former two-time CPI-M backed independent legislator, also an award-winning film director P.T. Kunju Muhammed, in connection with an incident in which he allegedly behaved inappropriately with a woman film jury member during the International Film Festival of Kerala-2025 (IFFK) screening.

The FIR registered on Monday states that Muhammed, who was serving as the jury chairman, committed the assault inside a hotel room that took place last month.

However, Muhammed denied any wrongdoing and said that it might be a mistaken notion.

"I am a person with multiple health issues. I am prepared to apologise,” said Muhammed.

The victim was a member of the jury which was involved with selection of the films for the upcoming festival which opens later this week.

The police was acting on a complaint which the victim had first sent to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The complaint was later handed over to the local police station which took the statement from the victim.

Later, the police team reached the hotel where the incident took place and viewed the CCTV footage as part of the probe.

Seventy-seven-year-old Muhammed is a two-time legislator who won as an independent candidate with the support of the CPI(M).

He has long been regarded as a fellow traveller of the CPI(M).

He first entered the Assembly by winning the 1994 by-election from the Guruvayoor constituency and successfully retained the seat in the 1996 Assembly elections.

Muhammed is also a founder-director of the CPI(M)-backed Kairali TV channel.

After completing his graduation, he worked abroad as a senior executive with an international French company for ten years.

He entered cinema as a producer with the film Aswathama in 1978 and made his acting debut in the film Uppu.

He later produced two more films, Purushartham and Swaroopam, both of which won accolades at the State and National levels.

As a director, he helmed acclaimed films such as Magrib and Garshome, which also received several prestigious awards.

--IANS

sg/pgh