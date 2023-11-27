Film Festival
J·Nov 27, 2023, 01:35 pm
IFFI 2023: India has content, tech prowess to enrich global cinema: Shekhar Kapur
J·Sep 26, 2023, 10:29 am
A festival of films and photographs presented by Film Heritage Foundation
J·Sep 26, 2023, 08:13 am
India’s biggest Digital Film Festival
J·Sep 15, 2023, 09:36 am
Tabu-starrer spy-thriller film 'Khufiya' to open at IFFLA
J·Sep 12, 2023, 09:40 am
'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli' to open International South Asian Film Festival in Vancouver
J·Sep 12, 2023, 09:17 am
Indian film 'A Match' with cast of non-actors creates buzz at Toronto festival
J·Aug 11, 2023, 02:38 pm
'Feeling proud to be representing India at TIFF,' says Bhumi Pednekar
J·Jun 08, 2023, 02:48 pm
Tula’s Institute Hosts Day 2 Of The Dehradun Int'l Film Festival
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
'Antharam' to 'Badhaai Do': Top Kashish Mumbai queer film fest lineup
