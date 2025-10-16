Shriya Pilgaonkar becomes jury member of All Living Things Environmental Film Festival

Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar and filmmaker Pan Nalin have joined as hury members of the 6th edition of All Living Things Environmental Film Festival, which will take place from December 4.

Talking about joining the jury, Shriya told IANS: “Being part of ALT EFF this year feels deeply meaningful. As artists, we often talk about the power of cinema to connect people, but what I admire about this festival is how it channels that power into awareness and empathy that can lead to real change. The environment isn’t some distant issue; it’s part of our daily lives, our health, our future.”

“ALT EFF is a beautiful reminder of how stories can open minds and inspire responsibility for the world we share. Watching some incredible films through this process has already been such a learning and humbling experience,” she added.

The 11-day festival will bring the curtains down on December 14. It will open in Mumbai on December 4 and will showcase a powerful lineup of feature films, documentaries, short films, and student films from India and around the world, spotlighting themes of environment, sustainability, preservation, and climate change.

Filmmaker Pan Nalin, known for acclaimed works like Samsara and The Last Film Show, told IANS: “The environment has always been at the core of my storytelling. From the deserts of Kutch to the Himalayas, nature has shaped my journey as a filmmaker and a human being. ALT EFF is more than a festival, it’s a collective movement that reawakens our bond with the planet.

Nalin said that the festival is a space where “art and activism meet, and where filmmakers and dreamers come together to share stories that make us reflect, question, and feel.”

“I’m looking forward to discovering films that challenge us to slow down, to see more clearly, and to remember what we stand to lose if we stop listening to nature.”

Kunal Khanna, Founder and Festival Director of ALT EFF, said, “Over the last six years, we’ve seen films from across the world unite audiences around one shared truth, that caring for our planet isn’t optional anymore, it’s essential.”

“With our decentralized model and the new watch party initiative, we’re making that message more personal and accessible, bringing the conversation straight to people and communities who can drive impact in their everyday lives.”

Anaka Kaundinya, Programming Director of ALT EFF, shared that every year, their curation mirrors the shifting conversations about the planet.

“From climate anxiety to climate innovation. What makes the 2025 lineup so special is how it brings together both global perspectives and local voices, capturing the complete spectrum of humanity’s connection to nature. We’re especially excited to see audiences experience these stories not just in theatres or community spaces, but also in intimate, personal settings through our new watch parties.”

--IANS

dc/