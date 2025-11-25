CPI-M's Kerala local polls candidate sentenced to 20 years in bomb attack case

Kannur (Kerala), Nov 25 (IANS) V.K. Nishad, the CPI-M candidate contesting from Ward 46 of Kerala's Payyannur Municipality, now faces a serious legal roadblock to becoming a people’s representative after a court here on Tuesday sentenced him to 20 years in prison in an over-decade-old bomb attack case.

If he wins the upcoming local body polls, his ability to assume office will be severely restricted due to this conviction.

The Thaliparamba Additional District Sessions Court sentenced Nishad and fellow CPI-M worker T.C.V. Nandakumar to 20 years’ rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 2.5 lakh each.

However, the court observed that serving 10 years would be sufficient to execute the sentence.

The verdict has sent shockwaves through local political circles, particularly as Nishad is actively campaigning as the CPI-M-backed LDF nominee.

The case dates back to August 1, 2012, when police personnel were reportedly targeted with country-made bombs in Payyannur town.

The attack occurred following heightened tensions over the arrest of senior CPI-M leader P. Jayarajan in connection with the Shuhaib murder case.

According to the prosecution, Nishad and his associates hurled bombs at the police with the intent to kill, prompting charges under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder) and Sections 3 and 4 of the Explosive Substances Act.

The court, presided over by Additional Sessions Judge K.N. Prashanth, held both accused guilty of attempted murder and illegal use of explosive materials.

The judge noted that the attack was not merely an act of protest, but a deliberate attempt to cause grievous harm to law enforcement officers.

With the local elections approaching, the ruling has thrown up a serious dilemma for the LDF camp.

If Nishad secures a win, legal and procedural challenges could prevent him from officially taking charge as a municipal councillor due to disqualification norms linked to criminal convictions.

As the political and legal ramifications unfold, Payyannur and Kerala watch closely.

--IANS

sg/vd