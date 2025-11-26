Will expose Sabarimala gold conspiracy, asserts LoP Satheesan

Kottayam (Kerala), Nov 26 (IANS) Kerala's Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan on Wednesday launched a scathing political attack on both the CPI-M and the BJP, alleging that they are "sailing in the same boat", shielding corruption, protecting criminals, and deceiving voters in the run-up to the local body elections.

Participating in a Meet the Press programme organised by the Kottayam Press Club, Satheesan said the UDF was facing the elections with "meticulous preparation" and asserted it would secure a "resounding victory".

He said the Sabarimala gold theft case will be a central issue in the campaign.

"The theft involved a deep criminal conspiracy, and leaders who govern Kerala are part of it," he alleged.

He accused the CPI-M of refusing to take action against its leaders who went to jail in connection with the gold and temple sculpture theft, fearing "bigger names would follow them to prison if they speak further".

"We will expose the Sabarimala gold conspiracy," he asserted.

Satheesan said the UDF’s charge sheet against the government was not just a political document, but "a people’s trial" exposing corruption, misgovernance, and criminal complicity at the highest level.

He added that the UDF manifesto goes beyond criticism by offering "clear, alternative programmes" capable of transforming local governance, uplifting common people, and reshaping Kerala’s future.

He attacked the CPI(M), calling it a "party of thieves and criminals", citing the case of a CPI-M candidate sentenced to 20 years for a bomb attack on the police -- yet being allowed to remain an election candidate.

Satheesan alleged that the LDF government secretly prepared the Labour Code draft in 2021, without consultation with political parties, trade unions, or the Opposition, while pretending to oppose central policies in public.

"This is a BJP-submissive government. They oppose the BJP only outwardly but support it in action," he said.

He further accused the BJP of hypocrisy — "distributing cake in Kerala to woo Christian votes while attacking priests, nuns, and churches nationally, and even disrupting Christmas prayers".

He added that Christian communities are now aware of this deception.

"The people will see through this CPI-M-BJP partnership. The UDF will defeat both and emerge victorious," said Satheesan.

--IANS

sg/vd