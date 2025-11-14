'Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai, Hindu Muslim Sikh Isai, thanks to all': Posters at CM Nitish’s residence

Patna, Nov 14 (IANS) As the counting for the Bihar polls is underway, a poster was put up outside Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s residence on Friday with the message, “Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai, Hindu Muslim Sikh-Isai, Sab Ko Bahut-Bahut Dhanyawad.”

A day before the Bihar Assembly election results on Thursday, the Janata Dal (United) had also installed posters outside its party office featuring Nitish Kumar with the bold caption, “Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai (The Tiger is still alive)".

In addition to the posters displayed outside the JD(U) office, the party shared the same message on its official X handle, featuring Nitish Kumar with the caption, “Sirf ek din ka intezar, phir se Nitish sarkar” — which translates to “Just one more day’s wait for the Nitish government again.”

Meanwhile, the counting of votes for all 243 constituencies in the Bihar Assembly election is taking place amid elaborate and multi-tier security arrangements.

The Counting began at 8 a.m. with the processing of postal ballots, followed by the counting of votes from Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) at 8.30 a.m.

A multi-tier security cordon has been implemented across the state's 46 counting centres in 38 districts. The inner security tier around the strongrooms and counting halls is manned by the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF). The outer perimeter security is handled by the Bihar Police and district police forces.

Over 106 companies of security personnel from outside the state have also been deployed. Strongrooms, where EVMs and VVPATs were sealed, have been under continuous 24/7 CCTV surveillance since polling concluded.

Candidates and their agents were permitted to monitor the security outside the inner perimeter.

The counting is being overseen by 243 Returning Officers and 243 Counting Observers appointed by the Election Commission. More than 18,000 counting agents appointed by the candidates are also present to observe the process. Only individuals with valid passes are allowed entry into the counting centres, and the use of mobile phones is strictly prohibited inside the counting halls.

The Election Commission has advised the media and the public to rely only on the official results portal for accurate updates. Live, real-time results and trends are being made available on the official ECI website and the Voter Helpline App.

--IANS

jk/dpb