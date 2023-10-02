Justin Trudeau
J·Oct 02, 2023, 04:02 am
“Shameful”: Elon Musk accuses Justin Trudeau of “crushing free speech”
J·Sep 23, 2023, 08:27 pm
Canada shared evidence of 'credible allegations' on Nijjar's killing with India 'many weeks ago', seeks to establish facts: PM Trudeau
J·Sep 21, 2023, 11:48 pm
Khalistani terrorist’s murder: Trudeau reiterates allegations, but says not seeking to ‘provoke’ India
J·Sep 21, 2023, 09:27 pm
There is degree of prejudice: MEA on Trudeau's allegations against India on killing of Khalistani separatist
J·Sep 20, 2023, 10:38 pm
India-Canada diplomatic row: US favours investigation into Trudeau's allegations
J·Sep 20, 2023, 09:46 pm
Exercise 'utmost caution' in view of anti-India activities, 'politically-condoned' hate crimes in Canada: India to its citizens
J·Sep 20, 2023, 06:44 pm
Diplomatic row with Canada will not impact military engagement: Army official
J·Sep 12, 2023, 08:17 am
Technical issue of Trudeau's plane resolved, to fly back home today
J·Sep 12, 2023, 07:21 am
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s substitute plane to India diverted to London
J·Sep 10, 2023, 05:46 pm
PM Modi conveys to Canadian PM Trudeau India's strong concerns over anti-India activities of extremist elements in Canada
J·Aug 31, 2023, 01:20 pm
Canada PM Justin Trudeau To Visit India For G20 Summit
J·Aug 16, 2023, 03:04 pm
Canadian PM Extends Greeting To India On Its 77th Independence Day
J·Jul 06, 2023, 04:44 pm
'Have Always Taken Serious Action Against Terrorism...': Justin Trudeau On Pro-Khalistan Gatherings
J·Jun 03, 2023, 02:54 pm
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Lives In Odisha's Train Mishap
