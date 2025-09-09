Canada risks facing same fate as Pakistan by promoting Khalistani terror groups: Report

Ottawa, Sep 9 (IANS) If the Canadian government fails to take a firm stand on the issue of Khalistani radicalists then it may face the same fate as Pakistan - a country that backs terrorism at the State level - only to see them eventually become a threat, not just to others but to itself as well, a report highlighted on Tuesday.

"The presence of Khalistanis in Canada has been evident through videos, eyewitness testimonies, and media reports, yet no concrete action has been taken for years. Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been accused of remaining silent on terrorist activities against India. The focus now shifts to whether his successor, Mark Carney, will correct this mistake,” a report in ‘Khalsa Vox’ emphasised.

Experts have consistently argued that countries such as Canada not only provide Khalistanis with a safe haven but also extend financial support.

Separatists of terrorist organisations like Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) operating from Canadian soil regularly insult India’s national flag and publicly spew venom against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other politicians. Yet, Ottawa's silence, acting merely as a spectator, strongly indicates that these groups enjoy impunity under State protection, the report cited.

Ottawa has recently for the first time acknowledged that these Khalistani terror groups are operating from Canadian soil and receiving financial assistance. The admission came in the wake of an assessment prepared by Canada's Finance Department on the risks of money laundering and terror financing.

"These Khalistani groups are suspected of raising funds in several countries, including Canada," the Canadian government report detailed.

It further noted that terror groups are raising money through charity scams, drug trafficking, and vehicle theft, making Canada a breeding ground for terror financing.

According to the government report, the Khalistani terrorists misuse non-profit organisations and donations received from the Sikh diaspora. Additionally, it also revealed that these terror groups are leveraging diverse funding avenues, including crowdfunding and cryptocurrency.

--IANS

scor/as