Canada

Telangana
John DoeJ
·Feb 17, 2024, 10:34 am

Canada: Indian student dies of cardiac arrest, family urges EAM Jaishankar for help

America
John DoeJ
·Oct 02, 2023, 04:02 am

“Shameful”: Elon Musk accuses Justin Trudeau of “crushing free speech”

John DoeJ
·Sep 28, 2023, 06:29 pm

EAM Jaishankar to meet US Secretary Blinken amid India-Canada diplomatic row

John DoeJ
·Sep 26, 2023, 07:55 pm

EAM Jaishankar asks UN member states not to allow 'political convenience' to determine responses to terrorism, extremism

John DoeJ
·Sep 25, 2023, 11:51 pm

Indian agencies discuss threats to Sikhs, Hindus in Canada from Khalistani supporters

John DoeJ
·Sep 23, 2023, 03:43 pm

NIA confiscates Canada-based SFJ terrorist Pannu's properties in Amritsar, Chandigarh

John DoeJ
·Sep 22, 2023, 01:01 pm

India-Canada row: Cong calls for 'intensive diplomatic engagement' to resolve crisis

John DoeJ
·Sep 21, 2023, 11:48 pm

Khalistani terrorist’s murder: Trudeau reiterates allegations, but says not seeking to ‘provoke’ India

John DoeJ
·Sep 21, 2023, 09:27 pm

There is degree of prejudice: MEA on Trudeau's allegations against India on killing of Khalistani separatist

John DoeJ
·Sep 21, 2023, 05:36 pm

Agency hired by India to scrutinise Canadians' visa applications withdraws notice on suspension of services

John DoeJ
·Sep 20, 2023, 09:46 pm

Exercise 'utmost caution' in view of anti-India activities, 'politically-condoned' hate crimes in Canada: India to its citizens

John DoeJ
·Sep 20, 2023, 06:44 pm

Diplomatic row with Canada will not impact military engagement: Army official

John DoeJ
·Sep 20, 2023, 12:22 am

India's diplomatic fallout with Canada to have no bearing on trade talks, says British PM's spokesperson

America
John DoeJ
·Sep 19, 2023, 04:29 am

Relations nosedive as Canadian PM ‘suspects’ India’s involvement in killing of Khalistani terrorist

John DoeJ
·Aug 12, 2023, 12:11 am

NIA arrests two operatives of Canada-based terrorist Arsh Dala

John DoeJ
·Aug 11, 2023, 02:12 pm

Canada College's Sudden Admission Cancellation Brings Disarray Among Students From Punjab

