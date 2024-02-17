Canada
J·Feb 17, 2024, 10:34 am
Canada: Indian student dies of cardiac arrest, family urges EAM Jaishankar for help
J·Oct 02, 2023, 04:02 am
“Shameful”: Elon Musk accuses Justin Trudeau of “crushing free speech”
J·Sep 28, 2023, 06:29 pm
EAM Jaishankar to meet US Secretary Blinken amid India-Canada diplomatic row
J·Sep 26, 2023, 07:55 pm
EAM Jaishankar asks UN member states not to allow 'political convenience' to determine responses to terrorism, extremism
J·Sep 25, 2023, 11:51 pm
Indian agencies discuss threats to Sikhs, Hindus in Canada from Khalistani supporters
J·Sep 23, 2023, 03:43 pm
NIA confiscates Canada-based SFJ terrorist Pannu's properties in Amritsar, Chandigarh
J·Sep 22, 2023, 01:01 pm
India-Canada row: Cong calls for 'intensive diplomatic engagement' to resolve crisis
J·Sep 21, 2023, 11:48 pm
Khalistani terrorist’s murder: Trudeau reiterates allegations, but says not seeking to ‘provoke’ India
J·Sep 21, 2023, 09:27 pm
There is degree of prejudice: MEA on Trudeau's allegations against India on killing of Khalistani separatist
J·Sep 21, 2023, 05:36 pm
Agency hired by India to scrutinise Canadians' visa applications withdraws notice on suspension of services
J·Sep 20, 2023, 09:46 pm
Exercise 'utmost caution' in view of anti-India activities, 'politically-condoned' hate crimes in Canada: India to its citizens
J·Sep 20, 2023, 06:44 pm
Diplomatic row with Canada will not impact military engagement: Army official
J·Sep 20, 2023, 12:22 am
India's diplomatic fallout with Canada to have no bearing on trade talks, says British PM's spokesperson
J·Sep 19, 2023, 04:29 am
Relations nosedive as Canadian PM ‘suspects’ India’s involvement in killing of Khalistani terrorist
J·Aug 12, 2023, 12:11 am
NIA arrests two operatives of Canada-based terrorist Arsh Dala
J·Aug 11, 2023, 02:12 pm
Canada College's Sudden Admission Cancellation Brings Disarray Among Students From Punjab
