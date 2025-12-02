Canada’s High Commissioner, Haryana CM discuss possibilities in waste-to-energy projects

Chandigarh, Dec 2 (IANS) Canada’s High Commissioner to India, Christopher Cooter, paid a courtesy visit to Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini here on Tuesday and discussed possibilities relating to waste-to-energy projects and power generation, among other areas.

On this occasion, Canada offered cooperation with Haryana in education, investment and technical collaboration. The discussions also included Canada’s proposal to open a university in Haryana, a statement by the state government said.

During the meeting, it was discussed that investment processes between Haryana and Canada would be facilitated through a fast-track system. This system will enable the simplification of approval procedures, better coordination among departments and the provision of all necessary services.

In addition, considering Haryana’s rapid economic growth, strong industrial base and investor-friendly policies, Canada expressed interest in further strengthening its economic and strategic engagement with the state.

This initiative between Haryana and Canada will open new avenues of investment in the state, accelerate job creation and strengthen global partnerships, said the government that aims to establish Haryana as the most reliable global investment destination in northern India.

At the meeting, Christopher Cooter also held detailed discussions with the Chief Minister on possibilities related to waste-to-energy projects, power generation and increasing the participation of Haryana’s youth in Canada’s mining sector.

They also deliberated on a comprehensive roadmap to attract Canadian investors to Haryana, so that bilateral commercial relations between both sides become even stronger and more result-oriented.

CM Saini said the state government is committed to providing global opportunities to the youth and taking the state towards new dimensions of development. “Youth are being provided with skill training as per industry requirements, and extensive efforts are also being made to facilitate employment opportunities for them abroad,” he said. He said the government has set a target to grow Haryana’s economy to 1 trillion dollars by 2047, with major contributions expected from sectors like education, energy and artificial intelligence.

The CM further said that to make Haryana a preferred destination for global investors, the government has prioritised ease of doing business. For this purpose, a separate Department of Foreign Cooperation has been established, which continuously coordinates with ambassadors, investors and other representatives to promote mutual cooperation.

The High Commissioner assured the Chief Minister that in the coming times, the partnership between Haryana and Canada would progress in a multi-dimensional manner and its benefits would directly reach the people and youth of the state.

--IANS

vg/uk