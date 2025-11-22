Shehnaaz Gill gives ‘desi’ twist to ‘non-desi’ cafe as she sings ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ in karaoke

Mumbai: Punjabi singer-actress Shehnaaz Gill had a “little desi moment” as she grabbed the mic for a karaoke session and crooned the title track of “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” in a “non-desi cafe” in Canada.

Shehnaaz took to Instagram, where she shared a video of singing the song title track of the 2016 film “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” directed by Karan Johar. In the clip, before starting to sing, Shehnaaz is seen asking people whether she’s sounding okay and then begins crooning.

“Little desi moment in a very non-desi café……unprofessional singers,” Shehnaaz wrote as the caption.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Fawad Khan in lead roles while Lisa Haydon and Imran Abbas played supporting characters.

Set across London, Paris, Vienna, and Lucknow, the film explores themes of unrequited love, friendship, heartbreak, and emotional intimacy through the intersecting lives of Ayan, Alizeh, Saba and Ali.

The film marked Johar's return to direction after Student of the Year, and was noted for its emotionally charged narrative and polished visual aesthetic.

Talking about Shehnaaz, her latest release is “Ikk Kudi”, which tells the tale of a woman from a family of broken hearts who starts doubting her arranged marriage match and embarks on a quest to uncover her fiance’s mysterious past.

Shehnaaz began her modelling career with the 2015 music video Shiv Di Kitaab. In 2017, she made her acting debut in the Punjabi film Sat Shri Akaal England.

However, it was her stint in the 13th season of Bigg Boss that brought her into the spotlight, eventually helping her land a film with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, along with several other projects.

The actress’ filmography also includes names such as 'Kala Shah Kala', 'Daaka', 'Honsla Rakh', 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', and 'Thank You for Coming' to her credit.

Shehnaaz has appeared in several music videos titled-- 'Maar Kar Gayi', 'Pindaan Diyaan Kudiyaan', 'Je Haan Ni Karni', 'Putt Sardaran De', 'Lakh Laanhta', 'Viah Da Chaa', 'Jatt Jaan Vaarda', 'Gusse Ho Ke Nahiyo Sarna', 'Jatti Hadd Sekhdi', 'Gunday Ik Vaar Fer', 'Peg Paun Wele', 'Gedi Route', 'Shona Shona', and 'Habit'.

--IANS