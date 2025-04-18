Snoop Dogg Reveals Brand Collaborations Focus on Supporting His Community

Washington: Rapper and actor Snoop Dogg shared that he only works with brands and companies that support his community.

He shared that his collaborations depend on his philanthropic mindset.

"You can pay me, but that ain't all we are doing," he said, adding, "We gonna make sure you take care of this community initiative that I have. It could be silent or it could be loud, but that's a part of the deal as well," as per Billboard.

"The way you framing it, with all due respect, is like I'll do anything," he shared. "I want you to frame it like I'll do anything if I own the brand. That's a big difference," he added.

Snoop and country singer Ernest released their new song, 'Gettin Gone' on April 9, as per the outlet.

'Gettin' Gone' was written by Ernest, Snoop Dogg, Ben Hayslip, Rhett Akins and Mark Holman, with production by Jacob Durrett, as per Billboard.

Snoop also recently announced his new gospel album, Altar Call, which is set for release on April 27. (ANI)