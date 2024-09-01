Legal Reforms
J·Sep 01, 2024, 02:06 PM
"Improvement in timely administration": President Murmu urges swift reforms, to address judicial challenges
J·Aug 13, 2024, 10:06 AM
Delhi HC asks Centre to clear its stand on PIL challenging exclusion of provision for unnatural sex in new criminal laws
J·Feb 24, 2024, 10:14 AM
New criminal justice laws to be rolled out across India from July 1
J·Feb 03, 2024, 02:10 PM
Uttarakhand UCC Draft Recommends Ban on Polygamy and Child Marriage
J·Jan 06, 2024, 07:39 AM
Draupadi of Lakhamandal, victim of the evil practice of polyandry
J·Sep 23, 2023, 10:10 AM
Trade, Commerce given special attention under PM Modi's leadership: Law Minister Meghwal
J·Sep 19, 2023, 05:18 AM
AIMPLB to ensure women’s share in property
J·Sep 11, 2023, 07:06 AM
'Govt panel on mediation needs more time', Centre requests SC to defer Constitution Bench hearing
