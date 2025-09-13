PM Modi brought major reforms in country's legal system, says MP CM

Indore, Sep 13 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Saturday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reformed the country's legal system and replacing the century-old rules with three criminal laws (such as Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) is an evidence of it.

Chief Minister Yadav claimed that Madhya Pradesh has secured top position for the implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) across the state.

He said that regular monitoring are progressive steps which are being implemented following the Centre's guidelines.

Chief Minister Yadav made this statement while addressing an event organised by the legal cell of the Visva Hindu Parishad (VHP), a wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), in Indore.

"On the day blindfold (justice statue) was removed in the Supreme Court, reforms have already begun. Blindfold judicial system does not suit to Indian democracy. Justice should be done with open eyes," CM Yadav said, addressing the gathering to advocates associated with VHP and other right-wing organisations.

Meanwhile, highlighting steps taken by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government, the Chief Minister added that the state government will show no leniency to those involved in illegal activities and disrupting the state's law and order.

He said that criminals are being punished equally and without any prejudice.

"Recently, my government took action against a family involved in several illegal activities. We took strong action and the process is till underway. No matter who they are and how strong they are. Our government treats all criminals equally without any prejudice," CM Yadav added.

Meanwhile, he also mentioned about prohibition on the use of loudspeakers beyond permissible decibels at religious and public places.

He said that sale of meat at open places has been strictly prohibited in the state.

"Citizens are free to worship as per the religious beliefs, but no one is above the law. I had made this announcement on the very first day after becoming the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. As result, more than 60,000 loudspeakers installed illegally have been removed in the past six months," Chief Minister Yadav added.

According to the Madhya Pradesh government's order, a place of worship can use a maximum of two loudspeakers, that too within permitted decibel levels -- 75db in industrial areas during the day and 70db at night; 65db in commercial areas during the day and 55db at night hours; 55db in residential areas in the day and 45db at night.

In 'silence zones', the debibel level has to be below 50db in the day and 40db at night.

--IANS

pd/khz