Timely case management necessary, delay in handling hampers govt: Mizoram CM

Aizawl, Oct 7 (IANS) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma pointed out that frequent delays in handling cases have caused setbacks to the government, stressing the need for greater discipline, efficiency, and timely management.

Inaugurating the training for government advocates, public prosecutors and nodal officers of court cases organised by the Law and Judicial Department in Aizawl on Tuesday, the Chief Minister reminded that government advocates are not merely representatives in court but are the voices of the government and guardians of justice.

"They must always uphold integrity, fairness, and the public interest, as their actions reflect the government's commitment to justice," CM Lalduhoma said and urged them to live and act in a manner worthy of this responsibility.

He noted that whether in government service or private practice, a good lawyer is recognised by their achievements, and the advocates must therefore strive for professional excellence and continuous improvement.

The Chief Minister acknowledged that many officers and advocates work with sincerity and dedication, for which he expressed deep appreciation.

He emphasised the importance of strictly adhering to the office memorandum on 'Procedure for Handling Litigation and Matters Connected Therewith' issued by the Law and Judicial Department, stating that proper implementation of this guideline is essential for better legal coordination.

Speaking on recent legal reforms, CM Lalduhoma mentioned that the government is actively working to implement the three new Central Criminal Laws and the Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) effectively.

To this end, steps are being taken to establish a Directorate of Prosecution, he stated and informed that a study group has already submitted its recommendations to the government, and action is underway for cabinet approval.

The Chief Minister underscored the pivotal role of Nodal Officers, who serve as key coordinators on legal matters within their departments. They must maintain strong communication and cooperation with government advocates, he suggested.

He advised that, where necessary, officers should not rely solely on written correspondence but also communicate directly by phone or through meetings to prevent delays and misunderstandings.

Poor communication has often resulted in difficulties for the government, which he said must be avoided in the future.

The Chief Minister said that the purpose of the training is not only to enhance knowledge but also to deepen commitment to serving the state with integrity and professionalism.

"Let this training strengthen both your understanding and your dedication to the cause of justice," he added.

Secretary, Law and Judicial Department, T.L. Guite, in his speech, said that while similar training programmes had been held in the past, they could not be continued regularly due to various constraints.

He added that the initiative has been revived this year, marking a fresh beginning. Government Advocates from various districts and Nodal Officers from departments handling court cases are participating in the training, which will continue with detailed sessions.

