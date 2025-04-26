CSK batter Deepak Hooda's run drought continues in IPL 2025

New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Deepak Hooda came up with a very slow batting performance against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, April 25.

The right-handed batter made 22 runs off 21 balls, which included one six and a four. The 30-year-old was the final batter to be dismissed as the Super Kings were all out for 154 in 19.5 overs.

In his preceding three IPL 2025 matches, Hooda recorded disappointing scores of 3, 4, and 0 against Mumbai Indians (MI), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), respectively.

The five-time champions CSK acquired him for INR 1.7 crore at the mega auction last year. This move occurred despite Hooda scoring only 145 runs in nine innings for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the previous season of the T20 league.

In total, Hooda has amassed 1494 runs in 122 matches in the IPL, with an average of 17.79, which includes only eight half-centuries. With his first double-digit score this season, Hooda seemed to struggle for even striking at 100 before Harshal Patel bowled a no-ball, which he deposited into the stands for six.

After a decent IPLin 2022, for Hooda where he made 451 runs in 15 matches playing for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), his numbers have gone down, in 2023 IPL he made 84 runs in 12 matches, at a strike rate of 93.33, in the previous IPL season he made 145 in 11 matches, and in the ongoing IPL season he has made 29 runs in 4 matches at a strike rate of 74.36.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Harshal Patel was the standout performer in their dominant win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash on Friday in Chennai.

His brilliant spell of 4/28 played a crucial role in restricting CSK to 154 in 19.5 overs, setting the stage for a comfortable chase.

Patel was named 'Player of the Match' for his efforts, having dismissed key CSK batters including Sam Curran, the in-form Dewald Brevis, skipper MS Dhoni, and Noor Ahmad. (ANI)