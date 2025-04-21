Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan make comeback as BCCI announces contracted players list

Mumbai: Batters Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer have a comeback to the list of contracted players announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India. The Annual Player Contracts for Team India (Senior Men) are for for the 2024-25 season ranging from October 1st, 2024 to September 30th, 2025.

Kishan has been placed in Grade C, whereas Sheyas has got his spot in Grade B. Last year, amid the row around their non-participation in the Ranji Trophy, India internationals Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan were excluded from the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) central contracts

Along with Shreyas, the players who are there in the Grade B are Suryakumar Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

The players in Grade C, along with Kishan, are Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Mukesh Kumar, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Rajat Patidar, Dhruv Jurel, Sarfaraz Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhishek Sharma, Akash Deep, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Harshit Rana

Indian Test Team skipper Rohit Sharma leads the Grade A+ players. Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, while in the Grade A there are Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami and Rishabh Pant.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians (MI) opener Rohit Sharma surpassed Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stalwart batter Virat Kohli on Sunday to become the player with the most 'Player of the Match' (POTM) awards in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) so far.

Rohit accomplished this milestone during the 38th clash of the ongoing 18th edition of the cash-rich league, where he played an unbeaten knock of 76 runs from 45 balls, including six maximums and four boundaries at a whopping strike rate of 168.89. After playing this exceptional knock against the five-time champions, the right-hand batter went on to win his 20th Player of the Match award in his 264th IPL match. On the other hand, Kohli has 19 POTM awards in his 260 games so far.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) stand-in captain MS Dhoni and former IPL winner David Warner are two more players who have made their name in the list by winning the award 18 times each. The top two players in this list are former RCB players AB de Villiers (25) and Chris Gayle (22).

After scoring 76 runs, Rohit Sharma also surpassed Shikhar Dhawan to become the second-highest run-getter in the history of the IPL. He has now scored 6,786 runs. Rohit has now scored 158 runs in seven innings this season at an average of 26.33, with a strike rate of 154.90, with a fifty to his name. (ANI)