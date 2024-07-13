Cricket Updates
J·Jul 13, 2024, 01:17 pm
Zimbabwe post modest 152/7 against India in 4th T20I
J·Jul 11, 2024, 05:31 am
India unlikely to travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy, will ask ICC to hold matches in Dubai, Sri Lanka
J·Feb 20, 2024, 12:49 pm
IPL 2024 set for March 22 start, says league chairman Arun Dhumal
J·Feb 17, 2024, 10:11 am
Siraj helps India take 124-run first innings lead against England in third Test; India 44/1 at Tea
J·Jan 04, 2024, 11:33 am
Bumrah's six-fer matches Markram's scintillating ton as SA set target of 79 for India (Day 2, Lunch)
J·Jan 03, 2024, 06:19 am
AUS vs PAK, 3rd Test: Cummins gets Rizwan after counterattacking knock, Asian side at 199/6 (Day 1, Tea)
J·Dec 22, 2023, 08:52 am
Star batter Virat Kohli returning to India due to personal reasons ahead of Test series against South Africa
J·Dec 19, 2023, 02:37 pm
IPL Auction 2024: Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal add variety to RCB pace attack, says Mo Bobat
J·Dec 17, 2023, 11:49 am
Ishan Kishan withdraws from India's Test squad for series against South Africa
J·Dec 16, 2023, 06:05 am
Unfit Shami ruled out of Test series against Proteas, Chahar pulls out of ODIs due to family emergency
J·Nov 28, 2023, 02:31 pm
Namibia seal their spot in 2024 T20 World Cup with victory over Tanzania
