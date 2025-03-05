Steve Smith announces ODI retirement after 170 matches

Melbourne: Aussie star batsmen Steve Smith has officially bid farewell to One-Day International (ODI) cricket, bringing an end to a distinguished 50-over career following Australia's four-wicket loss to India in the ICC Champions Trophy semi-final in Dubai.

Despite stepping away from ODIs, the 35-year-old will be available to represent Australia in Test and T20I cricket. His decision to be there for the shortest format could be influenced by a potential opportunity to compete in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, where cricket will feature in the form of T20Is.

"It has been a great ride and I have loved every minute of it," Smith said in a release, as quoted from the official website of cricket.com.au.

Smith informed his teammates about his decision following the semi-final defeat and later explained that the timing felt right.

"It feels like the right time to make way," Smith said.

"There have been so many amazing times and wonderful memories. Winning two World Cups was a great highlight along with the many fantastic teammates who shared the journey," he added.

"Now is a great opportunity for people to start preparing for the 2027 ODI World Cup so it feels like the right time to make way," he said.

"Test cricket remains a priority and I am really looking forward to the World Test Championship final, the West Indies in the winter and then England at home. I feel I still have a lot to contribute on that stage," Smith noted.

Smith's ODI career spanned 170 matches, making him Australia's 16th most-capped player in the format. With 5,800 runs at an average of 43.28 and a strike rate of 86.96 per 100 balls faced, he leaves the game as the country's 12th-highest run-scorer in ODIs. His tally includes 12 centuries and 35 fifties, with a career-best knock of 164 against New Zealand at the SCG in 2016.

Of the 11 Australian players who have scored more ODI runs than Smith, only David Warner (strike rate 97.26) and Adam Gilchrist (96.89) have done so at a quicker pace.

Smith also captained Australia in 64 ODIs, maintaining a 50% win record. Under his leadership, Australia secured series victories against England and India in his first year as full-time captain, won the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy, and triumphed in a tri-series featuring South Africa and West Indies in 2016. More recently, he led Australia to a 3-0 series sweep over West Indies in Pat Cummins' absence during the 2023-24 home season.

A proven performer on the biggest stages, Smith was a vital part of Australia's World Cup-winning squads in 2015 and 2023. In the 2015 final against New Zealand at the MCG, he sealed the victory with the winning runs. Four years later, he played a key role in the 2019 World Cup, marking his return to international cricket alongside David Warner after a 12-month ban.

His contributions in ICC tournaments were fittingly highlighted in his final ODI match, where he top-scored for Australia with 73 off 96 balls before being bowled by Mohammed Shami.

While Smith's only World Cup century came in the 2015 semi-final against India at the SCG, he holds the record for the most World Cup half-centuries by an Australian batter, with 10--surpassing Michael Clarke and Adam Gilchrist's tally of eight.

Defensively, he was also one of Australia's most reliable fielders, taking 90 catches in ODIs at an average of 0.53 per innings. Among Australian players with at least 70 ODI catches, only Glenn Maxwell (0.61) and Mike Hussey (0.57) have better ratios. His remarkable one-handed catches, including a stunning effort to dismiss BJ Watling in the same match where he scored his career-high 164, remain etched in memory.

Smith's retirement marks the beginning of a transition for Australia's ODI setup as they prepare for the 2027 World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. His long-time teammate David Warner has already stepped away from international cricket, and several key players from the 2023 World Cup-winning squad were missing from the Champions Trophy semi-final, including Cummins (ankle), Josh Hazlewood (hip), Mitchell Marsh (back), and Mitchell Starc (personal reasons). Additionally, Marcus Stoinis announced his ODI retirement last month.

With veterans like Glenn Maxwell (36), Alex Carey (33), and Adam Zampa (32) approaching the later stages of their careers, Australia is in the midst of a rebuilding phase.

National Selection Panel chair George Bailey acknowledged Smith's contributions, stating, "We fully understand and support Steve's decision to retire from One-Day International cricket," as quoted from the official website of cricket.com.au.

"Steve has said on many occasions he is approaching the remainder of his playing career on a series-by-series basis, a position which hasn't changed and one Cricket Australia supports," Bailey said.

"His record as a batter across 170 games is exemplary and to leave the format as a two-time World Cup winner cements his legacy as one of the great Australian ODI players," the statement added.

"From an NSP standpoint, Steve remains fully committed to Test cricket and is an integral member of and leader within that team," the statement noted.

Cricket Australia's CEO Todd Greenberg also congratulated Smith on his achievements, highlighting his impact on Australian cricket.

"Congratulations to Steve on an amazing One-Day International career during which he has made a vast contribution to Australia's performances in the 50-over format," he said, as quoted from the official website of cricket.com.au.

"Right up until his final ODI innings Steve exhibited an incredible ability to accumulate runs in all conditions and his astute leadership has been crucial in the team's ongoing success including the 2015 and 2023 ICC World Cup victories," he added.

"We're fortunate Steve still has much to offer in the Test and T20 arenas and I look forward to witnessing the next stage of one of cricket's great careers," he noted. (ANI)