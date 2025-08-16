AUS vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction for 3rd T20I, South Africa tour of Australia 2025

AUS vs SA: The third and final game will decide the winner of the T20I series between Australia and South Africa..

South Africa overpowered Australia in the second T20I to level the series with the final game left to play. Dewald Brevis’ maiden T20I century sealed the deal for the visitors. Now these two teams will be up against each other for the final time in the T20I series. The series decider is slated to be held at Cazaly’s Stadium. On August 16, this contest will kick off at 2:45 PM IST.

Australia’s nine-match winning streak was broken with a defeat in the last game. Australia have lost early wickets in both matches. Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh have not be among runs. That has put pressure on the other batters. The hosts need a strong partnership at the top. South Africa also have a similar story with not many runs from their top-order batters. One of these sides will end up winning the series, while the other will end up losing the series.

AUS vs SA: Match Info.

· Series: South Africa tour of Australia 2025

· Match: Australia vs South Africa, 3rd T20I

· Venue: Cazaly’s Stadium, Cairns

· Time: 2:45 PM IST

· Date: August 16, 2025 (Saturday)

AUS vs SA: Head-to-Head: AUS (18) – SA (9)

On Saturday these two will be up against each other for the 28th time in T20 internationals. Australia have won a total of 18 games as compared to 9 wins for South Africa.

AUS vs SA: Pitch Report

Cazaly’s Stadium has never hosted a T20 international, and it will be a historic event here. In a few T20 games played here at the domestic level, spinners have been more challenging to face. The average score here is around 165-170, and bowling will be good because it is not a big venue, and defending a total here can be tough.

AUS vs SA: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Star Sports Network

· Digital: Jio Hotstar (App or website)

AUS vs SA: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Saturday evening in Cairns suggests cloud cover and some passing showers. The maximum temperature will be around 26-28°C with the humidity expected to be around 76 percent, while the moderate wind speed will be around 14 km/h.

AUS vs SA: Predicted XIs:

Australia XI: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell. Alex Carey (wk), Ben Dwarshuis, Mitchell Owen. Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott

South Africa XI: Aiden Markram (captain), Ryan Rickelton (wk), L. dre Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, Tristan Stubbs. Dewald Brevis, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, N. Peter, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi

AUS vs SA: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keeper: Ryan Rickelton

· Batters: Cameron Green, Dewald Brevis (Captain), Tristan Stubbs, Travis Head, Aiden Markram, Tim David, Rassie van der Dussen

· All-rounder: Glenn Maxwell (Vice Captain)

· Bowlers: Ben Dwarshuis, Kwena Maphaka

Dream11 Prediction: The final game of the series will bring the best out of both teams. Australia have not been at their best, but some good contributions from their batting unit are helping them. But their bowlers have been poor under pressure and have failed to contain the run scoring. South Africa also have an inexperienced batting unit.

But at least their bowling unit has done well. They are picking up wickets consistently. In both games, South Africa have managed to bowl out Australia, showing how well they are bowling. It is all on Australia and whether they can bounce back under pressure or not. South Africa have done pretty well and will be favorites to win this game.

