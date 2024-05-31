Australia Cricket
J·May 31, 2024, 07:37 am
Pooran, Powell make fifties as WI hammer nine-man Australia by 35 runs
J·Feb 25, 2024, 08:21 am
"Nice to see depth in side": Matthew Wade hails Australia after clean-sweep against New Zealand
J·Jan 08, 2024, 05:29 am
Australia Levels Series Against India with a Convincing Win in Second Women's T20I
J·Dec 26, 2023, 01:30 pm
Australia reach 187/3 on a damp opening day at Melbourne
J·Dec 25, 2023, 07:48 am
Australia retain lineup, Pakistan replace Sarfaraz with Rizwan
J·Nov 19, 2023, 12:19 pm
Men's ODI WC: Rohit surpasses Gayle's record for most sixes against a single opponent
J·Nov 19, 2023, 06:12 am
Men’s ODI WC: Australia are peaking at right time; it’s India’s World Cup to lose, says Jason Gillespie
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Langer hits out at politics in Cricket Australia
