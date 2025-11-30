Happy if that’s what’s needed to win: Head ready to open again in Khawaja’s absence

New Delhi, Nov 30 (IANS) Australia's Travis Head said that he’s more than willing to remain at the top of the order after his blistering century in the first Ashes Test. His remarks come as questions linger over Usman Khawaja’s fitness and long-term place in the national side.

Head, Australia’s established No. 5 for much of the past four years, stepped in as opener during the second innings in Perth when Khawaja was sidelined with back spasms. He responded with a superb 123 off 83 balls, driving Australia to a rapid chase of 205 and a 1–0 series lead ahead of Thursday’s Test at the Gabba.

Khawaja, who turns 39 next month, has been named in the 14-man squad and insists he is “confident” of being available. But with only one century and an average of 31.84 over the past two years, his spot is far from assured.

Head said his role for the next Test had not yet been defined, but added that he is comfortable with whatever responsibility he’s given, including another stint at the top.

"I'm happy. If that's what is needed to win a Test match and if that's what's required then, yeah, I'm fine with it. I'm preparing for anything at this stage… There's a fair bit to work through. I've just got here. We haven't really had many conversations over the last week.

"It's been about just spending some time out of the game as much as you can. You don't get much time to chill out in a massive series like this, where it's pretty full-on every single day,” Head was quoted as saying by The West Australian.

Australia coach Andrew McDonald revealed after the Perth Test that the team had even floated the idea of rotating their opening pair between innings, a tactic Head says he would willingly embrace.

Head explained that the concept has been on the table for some time. “We've talked about that a lot: how you get there, and what personnel we have to be able to potentially do that and the personalities in the line-up," he said.

"You've seen it a little bit in the T20 team as well, where we're trying to push the boundaries in power-hitting, and [asking] do we take singles at certain stages… I feel like I can play in any role, so I'm open to it, and it's just trying to work out in-game and in moments when that may come out and when you may use that.

“All options are on the table and have been for a long period of time about where this team can potentially get better, and where there's opportunities to potentially win games of cricket in moments. It's always been on the table," Head added.

