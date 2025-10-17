Women's World Cup: SLC confirm no serious injury to Gunaratne after painful knee blow against South Africa

Colombo, Oct 17 (IANS) Rain once again played spoilsport at the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 in Colombo, but Sri Lanka received a welcome piece of news amid the interruptions — opener Vishmi Gunaratne has escaped serious injury after being forced to retire hurt during their group-stage clash against South Africa Women at the R. Premadasa International Stadium on Friday.

The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) medical team confirmed the development after assessments were conducted during the rain delay. “Vishmi Gunaratne retired hurt while batting after the ball struck her left knee while attempting to complete a run in the ongoing game against South Africa. She is currently receiving treatment, and medical assessments have confirmed that no serious injury has been sustained. Team management has confirmed that Gunaratne will return to bat,” SLC posted on X.

The incident occurred early in Sri Lanka’s innings when Gunaratne, attempting a quick single, injured her left knee while sliding her bat into the crease. The 19-year-old opener was visibly in pain and had to be stretchered off the field, leaving the hosts temporarily a batter short.

Her injury came just as South Africa, led by the in-form Masabata Klass, made early inroads with the ball. Klass, who has been in impressive rhythm this tournament, gave South Africa the upper hand by dismissing Hasini Perera and Chamari Athapaththu in quick succession.

Perera, who replaced the injured Gunaratne at the crease, was bowled by a sharp inswinger from Klass that clipped the off stump, before the South African pacer trapped Athapaththu leg-before in the very next over. By the end of the powerplay, Sri Lanka were under pressure with two wickets down and one batter retired hurt.

Earlier, Sri Lanka had won the toss and opted to bat first, looking to break a string of rain-affected results. The co-hosts have so far shared points against Australia and New Zealand, while suffering defeats to India and England, and currently sit seventh on the points table.

South Africa, meanwhile, are in fine form — winning three matches in a row following an opening loss to England. With victories against India and Bangladesh, the Proteas sit third in the standings, and another win here would edge them closer to sealing a semifinal berth.

--IANS

