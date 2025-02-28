South Afrcia quick Dane Paterson signs for Middlesex Cricket ahead of WTC final

London: South Africa's seasoned pacer Dane Paterson has signed for Middlesex Cricket for the first half of the 2025 County Championship campaign, a late bid to push his case for the World Test Championship final against Australia, beginning on June 11 at the iconic Lord's.

Paterson spearheaded the Proteas pace attack and took a five-wicket haul each against Sri Lanka in Gqerbha and against Pakistan at Centurion during South Africa's home Test season.

The 35-year-old has signed a contract for Middlesex Cricket's first seven games of the season, five of which will be played at the Lord's, where the WTC final will be played against the defending champions.

Overall, he made 19 appearances for South Africa across all three international formats and scythed 38 wickets. He has first-class appearances under his belt, picking up an impressive haul of 610 wickets at an average of just 23.59, with best-bowling figures of 8/52.

During his previous stint in County Cricket with Nottinghamshire, Paterson boasts 180 wickets at 23.25, including seven five-wicket hauls.

"It's an honour to be joining Middlesex. I will do my best to give Middlesex the best chance of getting promoted back to division one again - where the Club belongs. I can't wait to be playing at Lord's - such a prestigious ground, and I'm just really excited about the challenge that lies ahead," Paterson said in a statement by Middlesex Cricket on Friday.

Speaking of Paterson's addition to Middlesex's bowling attack, the Club's Director of Cricket, Alan Coleman, said, "We are really pleased to get this signing secured as Dane is a player who will bring an enormous amount of quality to our pace attack and is someone who can make a real impact for us in the first half of the season."

"He has proven throughout the four years he spent with Nottinghamshire that he has all the attributes needed to succeed in English conditions, and he brings with him a wealth of experience, built up over many years on both the domestic and international stages. We can't wait to welcome him to the Club and are really looking forward to seeing him in Championship action in a Middlesex shirt," he added.

Paterson is the third player Middlesex Cricket has announced this month, after New Zealand star Kane Williamson and Ireland pacer Josh Little. (ANI)