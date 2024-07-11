England cricket
J·Jul 11, 2024, 02:01 pm
Joe Root equals with Ian Bell for big Lord's stadium record during 1st Test against West Indies
J·Mar 09, 2024, 07:12 am
James Anderson becomes first pacer to take 700 Test wickets
J·Feb 25, 2024, 09:17 am
IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav spin web as hosts take control on Day 3 (Tea)
J·Feb 23, 2024, 10:26 am
Joe Root's patient fifty takes England to 198/5 at tea
J·Feb 17, 2024, 11:53 am
Mohammed Siraj claims four, England halted for 319 in reply to India's 445
J·Feb 05, 2024, 07:20 am
IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Ashwin, Kuldeep derail England's 399-run chase, visitors at 194/6 (Day 4, Lunch)
J·Feb 04, 2024, 12:07 pm
India Sets Target of 399 as England Aims for Victory in Second Test
J·Sep 14, 2023, 03:53 am
“Stokes’ innings was incredibly special”: England skipper Buttler after win over New Zealand
