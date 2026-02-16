T20 WC: Will Jacks’ blistering fifty powers England to 202/7 against Italy

Kolkata, Feb 16 (IANS) Will Jacks smashed a sensational 53 off just 22 balls to propel England to a formidable 202/7 in 20 overs against Italy in their Group-stage clash in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

After opting to bat, England got off to a brisk start through Phil Salt and Jos Buttler, with Salt setting the early tone by striking a six and two fours. However, Italy struck an early blow when Grant Stewart dismissed Buttler for just three in the third over, inducing a mistimed loft that was safely taken at mid-off.

Salt continued his aggressive approach, racing to 28 off 15 balls with two fours and two sixes, but his promising innings was cut short when Ali Hasan had him caught at deep square leg, leaving England at 56/2 at the end of the powerplay.

Jacob Bethell and Tom Banton then steadied the innings with a useful partnership, mixing caution with occasional boundaries. Bethell made 23 off 20 balls before falling to Ben Manenti, while Banton contributed a steady 30 off 21 deliveries, including three fours and a six, before being caught off Crishan Kalugamage’s bowling.

England found themselves under pressure at 114/5 after Harry Brook (14) and Bethell departed in quick succession. However, Will Jacks and Sam Curran turned the tide with a counterattacking partnership that decisively shifted momentum.

Jacks played with remarkable intent, taking apart the Italian spinners with a flurry of boundaries and towering sixes. He struck back-to-back sixes off Ben Manenti in the 16th over, which yielded 20 runs and brought England firmly back on track.

Curran supported him well with a brisk 25 off 19 balls, including two sixes, before falling to Crishan Kalugamage while attempting another big hit. Jamie Overton then chipped in with a quickfire 15 off nine balls to keep up the scoring rate.

Jacks, however, remained the standout performer, showcasing his power and composure under pressure. He brought up his maiden T20I half-century in just 21 balls with a towering six in the final over, underlining his dominance. His knock included four sixes and three boundaries and ensured England crossed the 200-run mark.

Italy’s bowlers had moments of success, with Kalugamage (2/41) and Stewart (2/51) picking up crucial wickets, but they struggled to contain England’s late onslaught.

England plundered 58 runs in the final five overs, thanks largely to Jacks’ late blitz, which lifted them from a vulnerable position to a commanding total.

Brief scores:

England 202/7 in 20 overs (Will Jacks 53*, Tom Banton 30; Crishan Kalugamage 2-41, Grant Stewart 2-51) against Italy

--IANS

vi/bsk/