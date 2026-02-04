Sam Curran pretty happy with ‘flexible’ role in the team

Pallekele, Feb 4 (IANS) England all-rounder Sam Curran has reiterated his comfort with a fluid role in the national side, a trait that has become increasingly valuable as the team builds momentum ahead of the T20 World Cup. Curran’s adaptability was a defining feature of England’s recent 3–0 T20I series sweep over Sri Lanka, where his contributions with both bat and ball proved decisive across varying conditions.

The highlight of the series came in the third and final T20I, when Curran struck a composed 58 off 48 deliveries to help England post a competitive total of 128. The innings laid the foundation for a successful defence and earned him the Player of the Match award. His impact, however, was not limited to one game. In the second T20I, Curran chipped in with an unbeaten 20, steering England home in a tricky chase of 168 alongside Tom Banton. Earlier in the series, he had already made his presence felt by claiming a hat-trick in the opening match.

Speaking after the series, Curran acknowledged the evolving nature of his responsibilities within the side and expressed contentment with the lack of a fixed role. “I know my role with the ball is going to be quite flexible, and I'm pretty happy with that.”

The 25-year-old emphasised his desire to influence games in whichever discipline the situation demands. “Just hoping that when I don't bowl well, I can bat well, and when I don't bat well, I can bowl well. I guess that's my logic.”

Curran’s role has expanded since his first T20 World Cup appearance in 2022, where he was used predominantly as a bowler. This time around, he has been entrusted with greater batting responsibility, often slotting in at No. 6. That evolution mirrors his growth as a cricketer—one that culminated in a memorable 2022 campaign, where England lifted the T20 World Cup trophy and Curran was named Player of the Tournament.

He credits his development to the experience gained through franchise cricket and believes it has sharpened both facets of his game. “I love my batting, I love my bowling,” Curran said, adding that he is eager to continue delivering for England on the global stage.

Statistically, Curran’s recent half-century was his second in T20 internationals, taking his tally to 529 runs from 67 matches at an average of 19.59 and a strike rate north of 130. With the ball, the left-arm seamer has collected 60 wickets at an average of 27.21, conceding runs at an economy rate of 8.64. He also recently became only the second England player to register a T20I hat-trick, joining experienced pacer Chris Jordan.

As England fine-tune their combinations ahead of the World Cup, Curran’s versatility and willingness to adapt continue to make him a crucial component of the squad.

