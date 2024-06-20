IPL 2024
J·Jun 20, 2024, 01:56 pm
T20 WC: A look at Virat Kohli's stunning record against Afghanistan
J·May 26, 2024, 07:24 am
KKR all-rounder Narine needs 18 runs to become first-ever IPL player to register this unique record
J·May 23, 2024, 01:18 pm
'He is doing well': Shah Rukh Khan's manager shares his health update
J·May 20, 2024, 06:33 am
"Come back next year, Impact player is on..." Virat jokingly asks Gayle to re-join RCB next season
J·May 19, 2024, 01:04 pm
'Lives of cricketers have become so intrusive': Rohit Sharma lashes out at IPL broadcasters for breaching privacy
J·May 19, 2024, 07:13 am
"Jersey still fits, I can be the impact player": Chris Gayle jokes about playing for RCB
J·May 18, 2024, 01:18 pm
"I'm as hungry as ever...do not need validation from anyone": Virat Kohli
J·May 18, 2024, 11:57 am
Virat Kohli reveals career-changing match in 2008, two heartbreaks of his cricketing journey
J·May 18, 2024, 07:34 am
IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma receives special medal for his fantastic performance against LSG
J·May 18, 2024, 05:49 am
MI skipper Hardik Pandya fined for maintaining slow over-rate, to miss first game of IPL 2025 season
J·May 17, 2024, 12:43 pm
IPL 2024: A look at how Royal Challengers Bengaluru can still qualify for playoffs
J·May 16, 2024, 12:15 pm
FIR filed against KSCA management over allegations of serving stale food during RCB-DC clash
J·May 15, 2024, 10:40 am
Sunrisers Hyderabad look to seal playoff berth; Gujarat Titans aim to end campaign on a high
J·May 13, 2024, 02:51 pm
Virat Kohli shows uptick in strike rate, spin game during 2nd half of IPL 2024
J·May 12, 2024, 02:29 pm
CSK beat RR by 5 wickets in low-scoring thriller
J·May 12, 2024, 12:06 pm
IPL 2024: Simarjeet's spell helps CSK restrict RR to 141/5 in must-win clash
