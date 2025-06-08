Govt took stampede incident seriously, Oppn making politically motivated allegations: K'taka CM

Bengaluru, June 8 (IANS) Reacting to the stampede incident that claimed 11 lives on June 4 and BJP's charge that the police warnings were ignored during the RCB's maiden IPL trophy win celebrations, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Sunday that the BJP and JD-S were leveling politically motivated charges.

Speaking to the media, Siddaramaiah said: “The BJP is making these charges with a political motive. Based on initial information, the government has taken action against the police officers involved. As demanded by the BJP and JD-S, a judicial inquiry has been ordered."

"Such tragic incidents must not occur during any government’s tenure. This incident has brought pain to both me and the government," he stated while answering a question.

"Police officers have also been penalised. Government staff and the administrative department had given conditional permission for organising the event at the Vidhana Soudha," Siddaramaiah said.

Regarding reports that the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) had warned not to hold the event due to Vidhana Soudha’s security, Siddaramaiah said that conditional approval from the DPAR was indeed granted.

It was the police’s duty to ensure that conditions were followed and to provide security, he added.

He emphasised that no untoward incident occurred within the Vidhana Soudha premises and the stampede occurred at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

He added that the police department had not provided comprehensive information on security at the venue. Since the event at Chinnaswamy Stadium was not a government programme and he was not invited, the BJP and JD-S were making politically motivated statements.

He said: “Though the injured were admitted to hospital around 3.50 p.m., I was informed around 5.45 p.m. that a stampede occurred near the stadium and people died. This shouldn't have happened -- it is deeply upsetting.”

Answering whether the government would consider relocating the 'lower-capacity cricket stadium' elsewhere, the CM said the government will look into it. “No such untoward incident should take place under any government. Personally, this incident pains the government.”

Replying to online voices criticizing the police as scapegoats, he said five police officers have been dismissed. The heads of intelligence and the CM’s political secretaries have been reassigned.

“We have treated the case seriously and taken proper action. The government did nothing wrong. But this incident is painful,” he stated.

