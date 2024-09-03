BJP vs Congress

Himachal Pradesh
John Doe
·Sep 03, 2024, 01:18 pm

Financial crisis worsens in Himachal Pradesh; govt employees unpaid till September 3

John Doe
·Sep 02, 2024, 10:20 am

BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar slams Congress over Simi Rose Bell John's expulsion following allegations of "exploitation in Congress"

Jharkhand
John Doe
·Aug 26, 2024, 08:22 am

"I want Champai Soren and Hemant Soren to join BJP," says Assam CM Sarma

Karnataka
John Doe
·Aug 17, 2024, 10:59 am

MUDA scam: Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar calls it "politically motivated", backs Siddaramaiah

Karnataka
John Doe
·Aug 17, 2024, 08:54 am

MUDA scam: "Clear conspiracy against backwards-class CM Siddaramaiah, " says Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar

John Doe
·Aug 16, 2024, 01:35 pm

"BJP will form govt for third time...public lost faith in Congress": Former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

John Doe
·Jul 31, 2024, 12:42 pm

"Congress insulting the whole country by asking for caste census" says BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai

John Doe
·Jul 24, 2024, 06:42 am

"Compulsion of government visible in Budget" say opposition leaders as INDIA bloc protests Budget

Himachal Pradesh
John Doe
·Jul 13, 2024, 08:17 am

Bypoll Results: Cong's Kamlesh Thakur, AAP's Mohinder Bhagat win in big victory for INDIA bloc

John Doe
·Jul 11, 2024, 07:55 am

INLD, BSP to jointly contest upcoming Haryana elections

Bihar
John Doe
·Jul 08, 2024, 01:01 pm

"Rahul Gandhi is politicizing the issue," says BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad on his Manipur visit

John Doe
·Jul 02, 2024, 05:50 am

Portions of Rahul Gandhi's speech in Lok Sabha expunged

John Doe
·Jul 01, 2024, 12:24 pm

Rahul Gandhi targets government over Agniveer scheme, Rajnath says Congress leader misleading Lok Sabha

John Doe
·Jul 01, 2024, 10:07 am

"Calling entire Hindu community violent is very serious matter:" PM Modi hits out at Rahul Gandhi's remarks in Lok Sabha

John Doe
·Jun 27, 2024, 07:02 am

"Cosmetic distance Congress made from Sam Pitroda during polls was only a pretence," says Shehzad Poonawalla

John Doe
·Jun 24, 2024, 03:40 pm

LS session: Issues of pro-tem Speaker appointment, NEET-UG dominate first day; PM attacks oppn over Emergency

