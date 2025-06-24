K'taka govt being run through commission mafia agents: BJP

Bengaluru: Slamming the Karnataka government over corruption allegations and criticism by its own MLAs, the BJP on Tuesday accused the government of being run through commission mafia agents.

Addressing a press conference at the party's office in Bengaluru, Karnataka BJP President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra alleged that counters for corruption have been opened in every department of the Karnataka government.

“From the Secretariat to the Gram Panchayat offices, no work is possible without paying a bribe,” Vijayendra claimed.

Accusing the government of supporting the commission mafia Vijayendra alleged, “This government is being run through agents of the commission mafia. Just to retain his Chief Minister's chair, Siddaramaiah has turned a blind eye to all of this.”

Vijayendra referred to Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda's purported remark after a review meeting with officials, where he allegedly said, “Why are your stomachs burning? Just publish your rate list.”

He also recalled Home Minister G. Parameshwara’s recent statement in Badami, where he reportedly said, “Sidramanna (CM Siddaramaiah) doesn’t have money; please don’t come asking for funds.”

“This implies the Chief Minister, through his Home Minister, has sent a message to Congress MLAs that there's no money in the treasury and they shouldn't ask for grants,” Vijayendra professed.

Vijayendra further alleged that CM Siddaramaiah is looting the state to break the developmental record of former CM Devaraj Urs.

“There is no development happening in the state. No work is getting done without bribes. This shows that the Chief Minister has completely lost control over governance,” he said.

“Even after the allegations made by Congress MLA B.R. Patil, CM Siddaramaiah has not taken the resignation of Housing Minister Zameer Khan. Home Minister Parameshwara has downplayed it, saying it’s not a big issue and that it’s wrong to blame the government for corruption. Is this a responsible statement from a Home Minister?” he questioned.

Vijayendra expressed concern that corruption is rampant across the state.

“Even after completing house construction in Bengaluru, people are unable to get NOCs. They are entering new homes using generators. This is the pathetic state of the government,” he said.

Vijayendra pointed out that even Congress MLAs are frustrated with the state of affairs.

“Senior MLA and Deputy Chairman of the State Policy and Planning Board B.R. Patil, a close confidante of the Chief Minister, has openly spoken about the scam in the Housing Department, stating that even poor people can’t get houses sanctioned without paying bribes,” he noted.

He said MLA Patil has made it clear there’s no question of backing down from allegations of irregularities in Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation. “Other MLAs are also expected to speak out about such scams soon,” he added.

He questioned CM Siddaramaiah directly: “What is your answer to the statements made by MLAs B.R. Patil, Raju Kage, and N. Y. Gopalakrishna? The people of the state deserve an answer.”

He also cited MLA Raju Kage, who said he had to pay money to get a work order issued and that even projects that had foundation stones laid two years ago were pending because work orders were not being issued without commission. “This isn’t the first time he’s expressed dissatisfaction with the Chief Minister,” Vijayendra noted.

Molakalmuru MLA N.Y. Gopalakrishna, another close associate of the CM, reportedly said not even a single drain or school has been built in his constituency.

“When MLAs from the ruling party who are close to the Chief Minister are making such statements, it raises serious questions — is there even a functioning government in the state?” he asked.

Vijayendra accused CM Siddaramaiah of deliberately targeting his own close ministers to save his position. “That’s why former minister Nagendra was made to fall into the trap,” he said.

He also referred to the President of the Peenya Industrial Area Manufacturers’ Association who reportedly said that due to lack of development, industries are considering moving to Tamil Nadu. Vijayendra said this was a reflection of how poorly the state is being run.

--IANS