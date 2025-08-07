BJP spreading false information on urea shortage, says Karnataka Agriculture Minister

Bengaluru, Aug 7 (IANS) Karnataka Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy on Thursday accused the state BJP unit of spreading false information regarding the urea fertiliser shortage in the state.

Asked by reporters here about the large quantity of urea allegedly smuggled to Kerala and the reported shortage across Karnataka, Cheluvarayaswamy said: "The statements being made are false. The issue pertains only to a few districts in Karnataka."

"Comments about urea being smuggled from the state to Kerala are baseless. While there may have been some lapses, efforts are underway to resolve them. Officers are working on this every day. When sales are made through the state government, all related records remain with the government," he added.

Responding to criticism from BJP leaders, he said, "Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka and BJP MP K. Sudhakar are spreading false information. If you need details, please refer to the official data from the state and central governments."

The BJP on Thursday blamed the Siddaramaiah government for "failing" to resolve the urea crisis in the state, which has dampened the spirits of the farmers who were expecting a better yield due to a decent amount of rainfall.

Amid the crisis, the detection of 15 tonnes of urea being illegally transported to Kerala and the incidents of lathi-charge on farmers at fertiliser shops have further complicated matters for the state government.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Ashoka, strongly criticised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday over the recent baton charge on farmers reported from Surapura in Yadgir district.

"Lottery CM Siddaramaiah, don't you keep shouting that yours is a pro-labour, pro-farmer government? Is this how your Congress-led government in Karnataka treats workers and farmers? In the Constitution that your 'Nyay Yodha' Rahul Gandhi keeps displaying at every opportunity, in the same Constitution your Rahul Gandhi flaunts, don't farmers have the right to demand fertiliser?" he asked.

Ashoka alleged that the Congress government, which is supposed to supply fertilisers to the farmers of the state, is instead selling the same fertilisers on the black market.

Talking to IANS, Karnataka State Farmers Association Secretary, Veerasangaiah, said: "The shortage of urea has created a serious situation for farmers throughout the state. Following good rains, 68 to 70 per cent of farmers have sown maize crops. Over the years, farmers have been using urea, and providing it on time ensures the growth of the crop and a better yield."

"Fertiliser shop owners are misusing the high demand and selling urea on the black market at inflated prices. Following protests at the taluk headquarters, the district administrations were forced to rationalise urea distribution among all farmers," he said.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had written to the Centre seeking the state's quota of urea, but the Union Agriculture Ministry stated that it had already provided more than the requested amount.

Amid all this, farmers across the state, especially in interior rural areas, are anxious and making desperate efforts to procure urea fertiliser to save their crops.

--IANS

mka/vd