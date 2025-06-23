Sachin Pilot to chart revival plan for Congress in Chhattisgarh; targets grassroots reforms

Raipur: Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot has begun a two-day visit to Chhattisgarh with a clear mandate to revamp and invigorate the party’s organisational structure ahead of crucial political developments in the state.

As the Congress party’s incharge for Chhattisgarh, Sachin Pilot is convening a series of intensive meetings with district presidents, working committee representatives, and departmental heads to assess recent performance and lay a strategic foundation for the future.

Speaking to the media at Raipur’s Vivekanand Airport, Pilot highlighted that 2025 has been designated by senior leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi as a decisive year for internal consolidation.

“Our aim is to strengthen the party from the grassroots up to the state leadership,” he noted, emphasising the need for deeper engagement and structural enhancement.

These meetings are expected to produce a comprehensive road map for the coming months, with a focus on improving organisational responsiveness and effectiveness.

As part of his itinerary, Pilot is also holding a closed-door consultation with Congress legislators to prepare for the forthcoming Monsoon Session of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly.

He took aim at the Bharatiya Janata Party’s state administration, alleging that it has weakened local governance through excessive centralisation of authority.

According to Pilot, elected officials appear hindered by a reliance on directives from the Delhi (national) leadership, a trend he views as harmful to responsive and accountable governance.

He reiterated the Congress party’s role as a vigilant Opposition, committed to raising public concerns effectively within the legislative framework.

“We have been monitoring the BJP government for the past 18 months. It is evident that local BJP leaders often wait for instructions from Delhi. In contrast, our legislators are addressing issues with greater urgency and visibility,” he observed, suggesting that this over-centralised approach undermines democratic accountability.

Pilot's discussions with party MLAs are intended to align legislative goals with the Congress party’s broader communication strategy, ensuring a united and coherent approach to opposition politics.

Pilot’s visit is being closely followed by political observers as a signal of the Congress’ renewed organisational momentum in Chhattisgarh.

Combining reflection with forward planning, the visit is expected to shape the party’s direction in the lead-up to future electoral contests.

--IANS