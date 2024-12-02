Head coach Gautam Gambhir set to rejoin India team in Australia

New Delhi: India head coach Gautam Gambhir will rejoin the touring party on Tuesday after he returned to India due to "personal reasons," according to ESPNcricinfo.

Gambhir wasn't present during India's two-day match against Prime Minister's XI, which was played on Saturday and Sunday. He left Australia on November 26 to return back to India.

The first day was washed away due to rain and was reduced to a 50-over affair. India staged a six-wicket victory, with Shubman Gill spearheading the attack with a blistering 50*. Harshit Rana's charm with the ball overwhelmed the Prime Minister's XI as he returned with figures of 4/44.

In the absence of Gambhir, coaching staff Abhishek Nayar, Ryan ten Doeschate and Morne Morkel oversaw the training of the team and the two-day match in Canberra.

As Gambhir returns back to Australia, he will have a selection headache with the availability of the two batting stars.

In the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India were outplayed in the first two sessions of the opening day. But quickly turned the tides and staged a famous comeback in Perth. Records toppled as Jasprit Bumrah spearheaded the Indian team in the absence of designated skipper Rohit Sharma.

Rohit missed the opening Test due to the birth of his second child. Along with Rohit, Gill was another notable absentee from India's playing XI. Gill had injured his hand during a training session, which ruled him out of the opening Test.

In the absence of the duo, Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel were brought in to fill the void in the batting line-up. KL Rahul was promoted to the opening slot to fill Rohit's absence. Under gruelling conditions, the seasoned stroke player made the most of the available opportunity.

He made a promising start in the first innings with a score of 26(74), and in his second turn, he left the spectators mesmerised with a composed 77(176).

With the return of captain and opener Rohit, Gambhir will ponder the combination that would be best suited for India in the second Test.

India stand 1-0 ahead in the series on the back of a stunning 295-run victory in Perth. The second Test will begin in Adelaide and will be played with the pink ball. (ANI)