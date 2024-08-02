India vs Australia
Aug 02, 2024, 01:31 PM
Paris Olympics: India beat Australia for first time in Olympics since 1972, finish 2nd in Pool B
Jun 14, 2024, 12:43 PM
Pant loves Virat if he bats at no 3, hope India bring T20 WC back: Sreesanth
Feb 12, 2024, 07:07 AM
We played rash shots, couldn't execute plans: U-19 skipper Saharan after final loss
Feb 11, 2024, 12:30 PM
U19 World Cup: Raj Limbani's three-wicket haul helps India to hold Australia at 253/7 in final
Feb 11, 2024, 10:52 AM
"Go well boys...": Rohit Sharma's wishes India's U19 World Cup team
Feb 10, 2024, 10:17 AM
U-19 Final: India's formidable young turks gear up for World Cup glory against Aussies
Nov 20, 2023, 05:27 AM
Virat Kohli gifts Maxwell his jersey after Australia's World Cup final triumph
Nov 19, 2023, 04:25 PM
Men's ODI WC: Travis Head smashes gutsy ton as Australia beat India in final, crowned champions for sixth time
Nov 19, 2023, 02:33 PM
"Make sure our bowlers run up to roar": Sunil Chhetri's inspiring message to crowd in WC Final
Nov 19, 2023, 02:26 PM
"It's not going to be easy": Australia's Mitchell Starc on chasing 241 against India in final
Nov 19, 2023, 07:47 AM
CWC 2023: Team India arrives at Narendra Modi Stadium as quest for 3rd world title beckons
Nov 19, 2023, 07:21 AM
"May this Festival of Chhath bring great joy...": Singapore envoy wishes Team India success ahead of WC final against Australia
Nov 19, 2023, 05:33 AM
Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar arrives in Ahmedabad for WC final
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
1st ODI: Shami, Siraj triple-tango sends Australia reeling at the Wankhede
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
Ajay Devgn all set to attend ongoing India vs Australia ODI to promote 'Bholaa'
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
India thrash Australia in first Test to go 1-0 up in 4-match series