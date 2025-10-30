Women's World Cup: India celebrate historic semis win — It’s Diwali again!

New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) Fireworks lit up the night sky, car horns blared, and chants of “India! India!” echoed through the streets — it was celebration time across the country as the Indian women’s cricket team scripted history in Navi Mumbai.

On a night when Australia’s 338 looked unassailable, Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur turned the impossible into unforgettable, guiding India to a five-wicket win and into the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup final.

For millions of fans, it felt like Diwali again. From Delhi to Mumbai to Bengaluru, people spilled out of their homes to celebrate the victory, waving flags and dancing to drum beats. Social media too exploded with joy — the phrase “Women in Blue” trended across platforms within minutes of the win.

“This is not just a win — this is history. Jemimah played like a queen tonight,” said a fan watching the match at a Navi Mumbai cafe.

“We’ve seen Virat and Rohit do it for years, but tonight was about our girls. They made us cry with pride,” added a college student in Delhi.

“The way Harman and Jemimah chased that total — it was fearless cricket. It’s truly Diwali again,” said a group of fans gathered outside the DY Patil Stadium, waving the tricolour.

Earlier, Jemimah Rodrigues produced the innings of her life — a majestic, unbeaten 127 off 134 balls with 14 fours — her maiden World Cup hundred and arguably the most significant knock of her career. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur played the perfect partner, hammering 89 off 88 balls, as the pair stitched together a record 167-run stand that transformed India’s shaky start into a historic chase.

Chasing 339, India were in early trouble. Shafali Verma, brought in as a late replacement for the injured Pratika Rawal, fell for 10 off six balls. Smriti Mandhana soon followed for a run-a-ball 24, caught behind on DRS off Kim Garth, who bowled a sharp opening spell of 2/29 from five overs. At 47/2, the pressure was real — until Rodrigues and Harmanpreet took charge.

Jemimah batted with poise and precision, reaching her fifty off 57 balls, mixing elegant cuts and drives with quick singles. A scoop off Garth, crisp boundaries off Annabel Sutherland and Sophie Molineux, and a deft late cut through point showcased her authority. She survived a dropped catch by Alyssa Healy off Alana King — and from there, she never looked back.

Harmanpreet complemented her partner perfectly, raising her half-century off 65 balls and accelerating with boundaries and two towering sixes. By the 30th over, India were 189/2, matching Australia’s pace and momentum.

Harmanpreet’s 88-ball 89 ended when she mistimed a pull off Sutherland to Ashleigh Gardner, but Jemimah stood tall — calm, composed, and unstoppable. Her maiden World Cup century, crafted off 115 balls, was more than a milestone — it was a moment of redemption for the Mumbai batter, who had endured a lean patch earlier in the tournament.

Richa Ghosh’s explosive 26 off 16 balls and Jemimah’s late flourish ensured India crossed the finish line in 48.3 overs at 341/5, completing their highest-ever successful chase in Women’s ODIs — and the largest in Women’s World Cup knockout history.

Australia’s 338, built on Phoebe Litchfield’s 119, Ellyse Perry’s 77, and Gardner’s 63 off 45, ultimately fell short against an Indian team that peaked when it mattered most.

The win ended Australia’s 15-match World Cup unbeaten streak and sent India into the final against South Africa.

As fireworks continued to light up the night sky, one fan’s words summed up the nation’s mood best: “It’s not just a win — it’s a festival. These women didn’t just play cricket tonight; they lit up India.”

--IANS

cs/hs