Harmanpreet Kaur
J·Jul 09, 2024, 01:33 pm
Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India win toss, opt to field against South Africa in 3rd T20I
J·Dec 14, 2023, 04:50 am
India win toss, opt to bat in one-off Test against England's women's team
J·Jul 08, 2023, 03:59 pm
Harmanpreet Kaur-Led India Eye Fresh Start On Return To Internationals Against Bangladesh
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Mandhana, Harmanpreet score half-centuries as India win
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Harmanpreet to lead ODI side for SL tour after Mithali's retirement
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
We knew game could go down to the wire: Harmanpreet
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Mithali, Jhulan left out of Women's T20 challenge
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.