Two World Cup cricketers get warm welcome on reaching Punjab

Chandigarh, Nov 7 (IANS) The Punjab government on Friday gave a warm welcome at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport in Mohali, near here, to cricketers Harleen Deol and Amanjot Kaur, two players from the state who were part of the Indian women’s team that created history by winning the country’s first-ever World Cup title in women’s cricket.

On behalf of the government, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and Member of Parliament Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer reached the airport specially to welcome the champions. They were joined by MLA Amandeep Kaur Arora, District Planning Board Chairperson Prabhjot Kaur, Jaswant Kaur and Councillor Sarabjit Singh Samana.

The atmosphere at the airport was celebratory, as the government, district administration, and sports department greeted the returning champions with garlands, flowers, and the lively beats of the ‘dhol’.

Cheema and Meet Hayer said these daughters of Punjab have brought glory not only to the state but to the entire nation. They announced that once captain Harmanpreet Kaur returns to Punjab, the government will organise a special ceremony to honour all three players.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann had earlier congratulated team captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Harleen Deol, and Amanjot Kaur through a video call for the historic achievement. Interacting with members of the team through video conferencing, the Chief Minister had said that the girls have not only won the World Cup but they have created history by winning the globe.

He said that these girls are the pride of the state and they will be accorded a rousing reception whenever they come back to Punjab.

Mann said that these players are the brand ambassadors of the state as they have set a new example by their hard work.

The Chief Minister said the Indian cricket team has created history by winning this cup. He lauded the entire team for making the country proud and extended best wishes to them for the future.

