Don’t anticipate Arshdeep Singh being part of playing 11 for 2nd T20I, feels Parthiv Patel

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) Former wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel believes that pacer Arshdeep Singh, who missed out on the T20I series opener in Canberra, will remain out of the playing XI for the second T20I against Australia on Friday.

Arshdeep was overlooked for the opening match as Harshit Rana was preferred, alongside pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and pace-bowling all-rounder Shivam Dube. The 26-year-old Punjab pacer was part of the ODI series and played in the first two matches before being dropped for the final ODI in Sydney. He only took three wickets across the two games.

Regarding Arshdeep getting a chance to feature in the playing XI of the second T20I in Melbourne, Patel said on JioStar’s ‘Cricket Live’, “Based on the current strategic direction and selection philosophy of the Indian team management, I genuinely don’t anticipate Arshdeep Singh being part of the playing XI for the second T20 International in Melbourne."

“This perspective stems from the clear preference for including two wrist-spin bowling alternatives to handle the crucial middle overs, coupled with the essential requirement of having a competent batsman at the number eight position who can contribute valuable runs down the order – a role that Harshit Rana appears designated to fulfil according to the team’s current configuration. While the team’s think tank will undoubtedly need to devise a method to integrate Arshdeep into the line-up in future matches, given his undeniable talent and skills, I simply don’t envision him breaking into the final team combination for this specific encounter in Melbourne,” he added.

The former cricketer also emphasised the key positives for India ahead of the second match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

“There were several encouraging signs for India, starting with the opening partnership between Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill. Although Abhishek fell early, his aggressive approach demonstrated his commitment to his natural game despite playing in Australia for the first time. Captain Suryakumar Yadav’s time at the crease will significantly boost his confidence, as we witnessed his trademark shots like the flicks and scoops that define his vintage form. Both, Shubman and Surya, batting with healthy strike-rates, were crucial for India, especially in a rain-shortened nine-over contest. Their form heading into the Melbourne match is a promising development for the team,” Patel said.

--IANS

ab/vi