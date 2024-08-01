Pushkar Singh Dhami

featuredfeatured
Uttarakhand
John DoeJ
·Aug 01, 2024, 07:02 am

Uttarakhand: 10 people die due to the heavy rains in Kedarnath

featuredfeatured
Uttarakhand
John DoeJ
·Jul 29, 2024, 01:10 pm

'Wo 17 Din': Uttarakhand CM Dhami releases book on Silkyara tunnel rescue operation

featuredfeatured
Uttarakhand
John DoeJ
·Jul 10, 2024, 06:43 am

CM Dhami pays tribute to Kedarnath MLA Shaila Rani

featuredfeatured
Uttarakhand
John DoeJ
·Jul 09, 2024, 07:00 am

Uttarakhand CM Dhami conducts aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Kumaon

featuredfeatured
Uttarakhand
John DoeJ
·Jun 20, 2024, 07:51 am

Uttarakhand: CM Dhami holds high-level meeting over law and order

featuredfeatured
Uttar Pradesh
John DoeJ
·Jun 14, 2024, 11:13 am

Uttarakhand forest fire: Four injured workers to be airlifted to Delhi hospital, says Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami

featuredfeatured
Uttarakhand
John DoeJ
·May 19, 2024, 04:24 pm

PM Modi Govt's Pro-Poor Policies Lifted 25 Cr People Out Of Poverty: Dhami

featuredfeatured
Uttarakhand
John DoeJ
·May 16, 2024, 02:26 pm

Shooting videos prohibited within 50-m radius of temple premises during Char Dham Yatra

featuredfeatured
Uttarakhand
John DoeJ
·May 07, 2024, 03:37 pm

Uttarakhand: DGP Instructs Officials To Ensure Arrangement For Char Dham Yatra; Work To Prevent Forest Fire

featuredfeatured
Uttarakhand
John DoeJ
·May 07, 2024, 03:35 pm

Uttarakhand Forest Fire: Air Force Helicopters Aid In Firefighting Efforts In Pauri Garhwal District

featuredfeatured
Uttarakhand
John DoeJ
·May 07, 2024, 03:30 pm

Uttarakhand: One Woman Dies In Forest Fire In Pauri Garhwal Region

featuredfeatured
Uttarakhand
John DoeJ
·May 07, 2024, 03:29 pm

'Our Target Is To Bring The Forest Fire Under Control As Early As Possible...' Says CM Dhami

featuredfeatured
Uttar Pradesh
John DoeJ
·Apr 29, 2024, 04:03 pm

Lok Sabha Polls: Rajnath Singh Files Nomination From Lucknow Constituency

featuredfeatured
Uttarakhand
John DoeJ
·Apr 26, 2024, 03:24 pm

'Pehle Matdaan, Phir Jalpaan..' Urges Uttarakhand CM As Second Phase Of LS Election Get Underway

featuredfeatured
Uttarakhand
John DoeJ
·Apr 23, 2024, 03:21 pm

UPSC 22nd Rank Holder Meets CM Dhami In Delhi

featuredfeatured
Uttarakhand
John DoeJ
·Apr 14, 2024, 03:13 pm

'Just Like Implementation Of UCC In Uttarakhand, Sankalp Patra Will Fulfil All Vows': CM Dhami

Join our newsletter 🎉

Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.
  • Select...
  • Select...
subsc

OUR OFFICE

New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

Download Mobile App