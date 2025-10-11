Uttarakhand paper leak case: SIT interim report submitted to CM Dhami

Dehradun, Oct 11 (IANS) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday met with retired Justice U.C. Dhyani, who is heading the Special Investigation Team (SIT), single-member enquiry commission constituted by the state government probing the paper leak case, and received its interim report.

CM Dhami stated that the Uttarakhand government will carefully examine the report and make decisions in the best interests of the candidates.

CM Dhami praised the commission’s efforts, saying its success in conducting extensive public hearings and collecting suggestions from candidates and stakeholders within a short period is commendable.

He reiterated that the state government will review the report thoroughly and take appropriate action in the candidates’ best interests. He further said that a recommendation for a CBI investigation has been made to ensure complete impartiality in the matter.

The Chief Minister affirmed the government’s full commitment to maintaining the integrity, transparency, and credibility of examinations. He assured that measures will be taken to prevent any possibility of irregularities in future recruitment exams, thereby preserving the trust of candidates and their families in the state’s examination system.

The UKSSSC, embroiled in the alleged paper leak, has now postponed the examination scheduled for October 12.

UKSSSC Chairman G.S. Martolia announced on Friday that the exam for technical posts in the Agriculture Department, initially planned for October 12, has been postponed. He stated that the commission had not yet started issuing admit cards for this examination and that it will no longer take place on the scheduled date. Approximately 600 candidates were expected to appear for 20-25 posts in this exam.

Earlier, the exam scheduled for October 5 for 45 posts of Cooperative Inspector Class II and Assistant Development Officer (Cooperative) was also postponed. The commission cited candidate requests and the need to further strengthen preparations as reasons for the delay.

The commission's chairman said that a new schedule for the postponed examinations would be announced soon.

--IANS

jk/rad