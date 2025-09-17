Positioned 'New India' in front row on global stage: CM Yogi hails PM Modi on 75th birthday

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) Marking the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday posted a heartfelt tribute, describing him as the “torchbearer of the hopes and aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians” and “the world’s most popular politician.”

In a post on X, CM Yogi wrote, “Heartiest birthday greetings to the illustrious Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, the torchbearer of the hopes and aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians, who has positioned 'New India' in the front row on the global stage, the world's most popular politician, the guide for all of us, and the one who has realized the vision of 'One India - Excellent India'!”

He praised the Prime Minister’s unparalleled determination, sensitive leadership, and commitment to the nation-first principle. “Your unwavering dedication to the spirit of public welfare has elevated ‘New India’ to new heights of hope, self-confidence, and self-reliance,” Yogi said.

On behalf of the 250 million people of Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi offered prayers to Lord Shri Ram for PM Modi’s health and longevity, hoping the nation continues to benefit from his strong leadership.

He also shared an opinion article titled “Narendra Modi: Ek Saadhak, Ek Karmyogi”, where he reflected on PM Modi's life as a spiritual seeker and a dedicated karmayogi (man of action).

Adding to the nationwide tributes, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also extended his birthday greetings. He wrote on X, “Heartfelt birthday greetings and best wishes to the esteemed Shri @narendramodi ji, the successful Prime Minister of the country, architect of New India, who enhances the pride of Mother India through epoch-making decisions, unique work style, and visionary leadership.”

Dhami highlighted PM Modi’s transformative leadership, under which India has become the fourth-largest economy and is steadily progressing toward the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India). He prayed to Baba Kedarnath and Mother Ganga for the Prime Minister’s long life, good health, and continued success.

As the nation celebrates PM Modi’s milestone 75th birthday, leaders continue to praise his commitment to service, his transformative policies, and his vision for a stronger, self-reliant India.

--IANS

rs/dpb