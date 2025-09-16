Making commendable efforts for development of U'Khand: PM Modi's birthday wishes to CM Dhami

New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended birthday wishes to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and lauded his efforts to ensure "all-round development" in his state.

Dhami was born on September 16, 1975, in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district. His father was in the Indian Army. He did his schooling in Khatima. He started his political career in 1990 when he joined Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the student wing of the BJP.

He was first sworn in as the 10th Chief Minister of Uttarakhand on July 3, 2021, after the resignation of Tirath Singh Rawat. He became the youngest Chief Minister of the state at the age of 45.

In a post on X, PM Modi posted, "Best wishes to Uttarakhand CM Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami Ji on his birthday. He is making commendable efforts to ensure all-around development of the state and empower the youth. Praying for his long and healthy life."

Union Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah also took to social media and extended his wishes to CM Dhami.

"Heartfelt birthday wishes to the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, you are continuously working for the welfare of the poor along with the progress of Devbhoomi. I pray to Baba Kedarnath ji for your healthy, happy, and long life, " HM Shah wrote.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also took to X and wished CM Dhami on his birthday.

"His commitment towards strengthening the identity of Devbhoomi and ensuring the state's steady development is commendable. May he be blessed with good health, long life and continued success in serving the people of Uttarakhand," he said.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari also took to social media and wished CM Dhami. He prayed for the Uttarakhand CM's "excellent health, long and a blissful life."

