51 lakh pilgrims completed Char Dham Yatra despite natural disasters: Uttarakhand CM

Dehradun, Nov 25 (IANS) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Tuesday that the government successfully conducted the Char Dham Yatra for 51 lakh pilgrims, despite a nearly three-month-long disruption due to natural disasters.

Speaking to reporters after paying tributes on the 350th anniversary of martyrdom Day of Guru Tegh Bahadur, "I congratulate the entire team of officials and other stakeholders for the successful conduct of the Char Dham Yatra. We are now preparing for the winter pilgrimages and reiterate our commitment to organise the future Char Dham Yatra in an even better way."

"This year's Char Dham Yatra faced many challenges. On one hand, operations were disrupted, and due to natural disasters, the situation in the state remained difficult for a long time, with the yatra being disrupted for nearly three months. Despite this, the Char Dham Yatra saw over 5.1 million pilgrims, all of whom had a positive experience," he told reporters."

He said on X, "On the martyrdom day of the ninth Guru of the Sikh faith, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, who sacrificed his life for the protection of religion and humanity, countless salutations. Your indomitable courage, unwavering devotion, and unparalleled dedication to religion inspire us all to steadfastly move forward on the path of truth, courage, and duty forever."

In another message on X related to the 'Dhwajarohan Utsav' at Ram Janambhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, the Uttarakhand CM said, "This saffron flag fluttering over the grand Ram Temple is a symbol of our eternal Sanatan culture and the divine saga of victory after five centuries of struggle."

"Today, in the world, the flag-bearers of Sanatan culture, the honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji and the honourable Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh @DrMohanBhagwatji, have hoisted the saffron flag on the Ram Temple. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister ji, this religious renaissance marks the beginning of a new era of the nation's faith and spiritual pride," wrote Dhami on X.

--IANS

rch/svn