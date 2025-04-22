We didn't score enough runs: KKR mentor Dwayne Bravo on their defeat against GT

New Delhi: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor Dwayne Bravo praised his bowlers for restricting Gujarat Titans (GT) under 200 runs and giving them a chance to win in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday.

He also acknowledged that they didn't get the start they wanted in the power play and ultimately fell short.

"Obviously, we didn't score enough runs. So I think, Jason, I think the bowlers, first of all, did a fantastic job restricting them to under 200. Shubman, Gill, and Sai bat very well. But credit to our bowling group, they really bring it back and give us a chance at the halfway stage. I think we were the happier team. Unfortunately, we didn't get the start we wanted in the power play. And then, yeah, they slow us down short of the middle. And obviously, we faulted in the end," Bravo said in the post-match press conference.

Bravo explained their strategy of using a left-right combination in their batting order to counter opposition spinners.

"We tried to create a left-right combination. I think we are one of those teams that are blessed to have quality left-handers and right-handers in our top order. And so you try to use that to the best of your ability, especially when you have an opposition, have quality spinners, left-handed or spin and leg spin," he added.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) continued to make a mess out of their title defence as their batters once again failed to live up to their hype against a consistent Gujarat Titans (GT), who secured a 39-run win over the defending champions at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday.

After being put to bat first, GT posted 198/3 thanks to superb half-centuries from skipper Shubman Gill (90), Sai Sudharsan (52) and some fiery finishing from Jos Buttler (41*).

In reply, KKR could not put up much of a fight, except their skipper Ajinkya Rahane (50), as they were restricted to 159/8 thanks to superb spells by Prasidh Krishna (2/25) and Rashid Khan (2/25).

KKR have slipped to the seventh spot with three wins and their fifth loss, while GT maintain their supremacy at the top with six wins and two losses, giving them 12 points. (ANI)