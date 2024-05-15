Gujarat Titans
J·May 15, 2024, 10:40 am
Sunrisers Hyderabad look to seal playoff berth; Gujarat Titans aim to end campaign on a high
J·May 11, 2024, 01:44 pm
IPL 2024: Man enters ground to meet Dhoni during match in Gujarat, arrested
J·Dec 20, 2023, 08:28 am
IPL Auction 2024: 'I have worked hard to improve strike rate against spinners', says Shahrukh Khan
J·Nov 25, 2023, 01:15 pm
IPL: Hardik Pandya likely to return to Mumbai, will Gujarat let him go?
J·Nov 25, 2023, 05:24 am
Hardik Pandya set to join Mumbai Indians for Rs 15 crore
J·May 30, 2023, 12:02 am
Jadeja's Last Ball Four Helps CSK Beat Gujarat Titans By 5 Wickets, Clinch Record-Equalling 5th IPL Title
J·May 27, 2023, 10:05 am
IPL 2023: Gill's majestic 129, Mohit's 5/10 help Gujarat Titans reach final with win over Mumbai Indians
J·May 26, 2023, 10:03 pm
IPL 2023: Gill's majestic 129, Mohit's 5/10 help Gujarat Titans reach final with win over Mumbai Indians
J·May 16, 2023, 12:39 pm
IPL 2023: What I enjoyed most was seeing Shubman Gill use his technique, says Parthiv Patel
J·May 16, 2023, 08:40 am
IPL 2023: 'World can see the class and power he's got', Markram hails Klaasen's batting
J·May 15, 2023, 11:28 pm
IPL 2023: Gill's ton; Shami, Mohit's four-fer power GT to Playoffs with 34-run win over SRH
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
He Did It All By Himself: Rinku's Father On His Son's Cricket Journey
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
When legends meet: Arijit Singh touches Dhoni's feet at IPL opening ceremony
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Nothing wrong with Virat's technique says Azhar
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Gujarat Titans to hold roadshow after IPL 2022 triumph
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
After IPL, Pandya wants to win T20 World Cup with India
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.