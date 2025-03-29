IPL 2025: Battle of Indian openers during GT-MI clash, a look at Gill, Rohit's numbers

Ahmedabad: When Gujarat Titans (GT) will host Mumbai Indians (MI) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) at Ahmedabad, it will be a battle of two generation of Indian batting, the current opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, who have made a name for themselves as one of the most power-packed white-ball opening pairs.

Known to demolish world-class bowling line-ups in the powerplay with their disdainful hitting, Gill and Rohit will be handling their respective sides separately and will try competing and outscoring each other in what promises to be an epic clash of titans.

Shubman has a fine record against MI. In 12 matches against MI while playing for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and GT, Gill has made 440 runs at an average of 36.67 and a strike rate of 149.66, with a century and three fifties to his name. His best score was 129.

While playing for GT against MI, Gill has made 274 runs in five innings at an average of 54.80 and a strike rate of over 170, with a century and two half-centuries. His century came against MI during the 2023 IPL playoffs.

On the other hand, Hitman has found it tough to score big against GT, having made just 125 runs in five innings at an average of 25.00 and a strike rate of 138.89, with the best score of 43. Hitman would be aiming to break his drought against GT and score his first half-century at Narendra Modi Stadium today.

Which one of these two batting superstars will prevail? Only time will tell.

Squads:

-Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Arshad Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Sherfane Rutherford, Glenn Phillips, Ishant Sharma, Anuj Rawat, Washington Sundar, Mahipal Lomror, Jayant Yadav, Nishant Sindhu, Kulwant Khejroliya, Karim Janat, Gerald Coetzee, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar

-Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Tilak Varma, Robin Minz, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Satyanarayana Raju, Vignesh Puthur, Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Corbin Bosch, Karn Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Reece Topley, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Bevon Jacobs, Arjun Tendulkar, Krishnan Shrijith. (ANI)