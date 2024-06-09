Cricket Rivalry
J·Jun 09, 2024, 03:10 pm
T20 WC: Pakistan captain Babar Azam wins toss, opts to field against arch-rival India
J·Jun 09, 2024, 02:33 pm
T20 WC: Toss for India-Pakistan clash in New York delayed due to rain
J·Jun 09, 2024, 05:35 am
"Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho": India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash
J·Jun 08, 2024, 01:06 pm
"Virat will have to tone down his aggression....": Mohammed Kaif on batter's role against Pakistan in T20 WC clash
J·Nov 19, 2023, 05:33 am
Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar arrives in Ahmedabad for WC final
