Bitterly disappointed we couldn’t get over the line, says Ben Stokes on England's fifth Test loss

London, Aug 4 (IANS) England Test captain Ben Stokes, who missed the fifth Test due to a shoulder Injury, said that finishing on the losing side at The Oval was bitterly disappointing after India snatched a nail-biting six-run win on the final day to level the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2-2.

England needed 35 runs with four wickets in hand to win the match and series on the final day of the encounter at The Oval. However, India's fightback on Monday was led by pacers Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna. Siraj finished with a five-wicket haul while Krishna bagged four wickets to take the side over the line in an edge-of-the-seat thriller.

"It’s obviously always difficult when you can’t participate in the game. Another hard-fought game, down to Day 5, both teams have put in so much energy and effort into it. Bitterly disappointed we couldn’t get over the line. But really proud of my team with everything they’ve put in," Stokes said in the post-match presentation.

Reflecting on Chris Woakes' courageous decision to come out to bat with his left arm in a sling, the England captain said he is proud of his team for putting their bodies on the line.

"Disappointed we couldn’t get the series win. When it got to the situation it did, there was no question in Woakesy’s (Chris Woakes) mind (about batting). He spent yesterday thinking about which way around he was going to bat. We’ve got guys who’ve gone out there and played with broken fingers and broken feet. It shows how much it means to these players to play for their countries. I’m very proud of what the players have done and I’m sure Shubman is too," the all-rounder said.

On the India and England Test rivalry, Stokes said he is happy with the intensity of the series from both sides.

"India-England is always a big series, you get so much emotion. We won’t be going to our bed crying about what was said (on the field), and neither would the Indian players; it’s all part of the passion. Worked incredibly hard to be able to go out there and fulfil my role as an allrounder," he said.

Stokes, who is nursing a shoulder injury, is gearing up for the Ashes series against Australia later this year.

"Disappointed I had to miss out on this game. Time to rehab and wait for the big one now (The Ashes). When one of your bowlers goes down so early in the game, everyone else’s role changes. The heart and the desire the big fellows kept showing in that second innings was tremendous.

"All we ask from the guys is for them to leave everything out on the field. Not ideal when one of your bowlers goes down, but it was a tremendous effort from our three fast bowlers," Stokes concluded.

